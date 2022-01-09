Why Lake Murray was chosen to host Bass World Championship

This tournament will include Olympic-level regulations. It's October 16-22, 2022.

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — Of all countries, all states, all lakes and all fish in the world, Lake Murray is where an Olympic-level bass tournament is taking place in about a month.

Five years in the making and thanks to a relationship with the USA Bass Team and some other factors, our jewel of South Carolina was selected.

This is the first time the tournament is coming to the United States too.

"With our great reputation and history and dealing with national fishing tournaments and we have record breaking weigh ins, the excitement of it. So between the hospitality and that history, Lake Murray was chosen as the place to host," said Vickie Davis, events planner for the Capital City Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board.

The tournament was originally supposed to happen back in 2020, but the pandemic has pushed it to this October 16 - 22, 2022.

Davis tells News 19 this event will bring significant notoriety to the state and the region.

"Our region will be flooded with signs, of course through the lake murray, the dam area, we have signage with the world bass championship. Dreher Island, who is instrumental in making this happen because every day for 6 days those fisherman will be out there from 6 am to 6 pm, so of course, and billboards. We also have billboards throughout the state and neighboring states to let people know that they need to come," Davis said.

Over 25 teams are signed up from Zimbabwe, Australia and South Africa for example. There are two weeks left to register.

Teams can arrive up to two weeks before the tournament to get familiar with the lake.

If you'd like to sign up to volunteer as a vendor or to help with the kids event in the tournament, you can call the tourism board at (803) 781-5940 or email Vickie Davis at vickie@lakemurraycountry.com.