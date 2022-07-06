Lake Murray locks are here to stay

In addition to locks, ribbons, fishing bobbers and even dog collars can be found on this chain linked fence along Johnny Jeffcoat walkway.

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — Keyed in, these locks along Johnny Jeffcoat walkway on Lake Murray are locked into the community.

Residents tell News 19 they love the personalized touch these trinkets add to their weekly exercise routines.

"Every time I come out to the dam I take a minute to stop and read the locks because I know they hold memories in people’s hearts of loved ones they lost," Lake Murray resident Willett Hill said.

Ribbons, fishing bobbers, even dog collars can be found on this chain linked fence. Most of it is made up of lockets sharing love.

"What I feel it represents to a lot of people is either a new stopping point or a starting point, a place to start anew or maybe they’ve left something behind there they no longer wanted to carry with them, or attached something new to themselves that they wanted to start carrying to them," said Lake Murray business owner Joanna Higgins.

The memento left means something different to each person.

One local, Joanna Higgins, said she had a memorable experience while walking along this treasure trove.

A huge flock of birds flew by overhead one evening during the Christmas season.

"They were obviously leaving someplace to come someplace new and I just thought how in tune humans are with all of nature and I think the space is beautiful and I hope it’s here to stay," Higgins said.