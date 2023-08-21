Yes, Lake Murray does have a lower water level right now

Boaters, fisherman, and lake-goers have noticed lower water levels. Dominion Energy points to less rain and excessive heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lake-goers to Lake Murray have been noticing bare rocks and receding shorelines over the past few weeks.

Shawn Burke takes his boat out on the water frequently and says he too has noticed dryer conditions.

"The levels have dropped for sure... I've actually got marked on my lift the level where it's safe for me to launch, and I've got another inch and half or so before I've got to put my boat up," Burke explained.

According to Dominion Energy when the lake is full, the water level sits at 358 feet. Lakes Online tracks water levels every day, and has reported the level as of Monday was sitting at 356 feet, which is two feet below a full pool level.

Dominion Energy has also noticed the lower levels but assures it is not because their company is lowering the lake.

In a statement, Dominion explained, "Lake Murray is currently below normal levels because of less rain causing low inflow to the lake, combined with evaporation, which often occurs in the heat of the summer."

Dominion says they agree with boaters like Shawn Burke, that a good summer rain is necessary to bring the lake back up.

"Mostly, it's rain. We need rain, and we haven't had any for a while, I don't think we'll get any this week, but hopefully this weekend we'll get some," Burke stated.