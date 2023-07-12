18-year-old drowns at Lake Wateree

The 18-year-old was swimming with friends when he drowned, officials say.

KERSHAW, S.C. — An 18-year-old has drowned on Lake Wateree, according to officials in Kershaw County

Kershaw County Fire Chief William Glover said they got a call around 5 p.m. Wednesday of a reported missing swimmer.

The chief believes that the young man was swimming with friends at the time. Kershaw County EMS Director EMS Director Jim Edge had said earlier it appears the person was trying to swim across a cove there and began having trouble in the water.

Multiple agencies, including Kershaw County Fire, EMS, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, joined in the search.

The name of the victim is being held before notification for next of kin.