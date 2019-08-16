FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Lake Wateree is the only South Carolina lake with harmful algal bloom.

In a Facebook post from SCDNR, the department states that at this time, Lake Wateree in Fairfield County is the only lake effected by harmful algal bloom (HAB).

DHEC recommends that before an individual enters a natural body of water, they evaluate what it looks like.

According to the post, if the water looks discolored, has a foul odor, noticeable algal mats, or dead fish or other animals, humans should not enter the water or allow their animals near the water.

You can learn more about these harmful algae on SCDHEC's algae bloom information page.