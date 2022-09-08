Volunteers working to clean up Lake Wateree's shoreline

The group has been picking up trash since early March 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — For the last five months, a group of residents near Lake Wateree have been picking up your trash.

Bags filled with garbage that once littered the ground is the scene at June Creek today.

It's this Lake Wateree group's mission to get rid of it.

"I think it's important that we keep these areas clean. We do have visitors come here. Like I said, it's like our front yard. If they come here and see it messed up they might not want to come back," Jamie Griffon, volunteer said.

Each member involved adopts a landing and cleans on their own schedule.

"Duke Power provided the trash bags and then people usually bring their own picker upers," said Alan Martin, June Creek Landing leader.

Some landings need a lot more cleanup than others.

"Maybe the usage or being back off the beaten path. Like Buck Hill landing down there in Lugoff, it usually gets pretty trashed," Martin said.

Pickups happen about once a month at Colonel Creek, Taylor Creek, June Creek, Molly Creek, Wateree Creek, Buck Hill, Clearwater, Cedar Creek and Beaver Creek.