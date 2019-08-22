SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A high school student was injured during football practice in Sumter Wednesday afternoon.

Officials tell News 19 that a Lakewood High School student airlifted to Prisma Richland Hospital in Columbia out of an abundance of caution after sustaining an injury on the field Wednesday.

A Sumter School District spokesperson says the student was able to squeeze hands and move his limbs after the injury but was in a great deal of pain. That's why officials made the call to have the student airlifted for evaluation as a precaution.

No further details were immediately available.