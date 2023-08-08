Oops.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — You can’t make this up.

A driver plowed through the front of a community driving school in Lakewood on Tuesday morning. A photo taken after the wreck shows the front end of a Hyundai Tucson sitting inside the building at 2099 Wadsworth Boulevard.

While the crash shattered windows and knocked in the brick, no one was seriously hurt. One person suffered a minor injury, according to the Lakewood Police Department, and others were able to get out of the way in time.

Police said the driver is an instructor at the business who was attempting to park when he accidentally drove into the office. Officers cited him for a traffic violation.

To the instructor’s credit, the school’s sign above the front door says “Learn to Drive,” and not “Learn to Park."

If you see a sign that makes you do a double take, email it to Next@9NEWS.com.

