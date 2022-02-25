Richland County Recreation Commission, executive director part ways

The decision ends the questions regarding Lakita Wilson and her status with the agency.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Recreation Commission and its executive director say they have agreed to part ways, ending some questions about her future.

The agency, along with Executive Director Lakita Watson, issued a joint statement Friday saying they'd reached an agreement about her employment. Watson's last day would be Friday, but she agreed to remain available to assist the commission during the transition.

"The Board and Ms. Watson are pleased with this amicable resolution and the positive change that they were able to bring to the Commission during their time together," the statement read.

The agency also said the agency had had "many positive achievements" over the last three years.

Deputy Director Tameka Williams will serve as acting director.

The commission held a special meeting last week where they discussed Watson in executive session--which takes place in private--but took no action when they came out to public session. They meet again on Tuesday at their normal meeting, but again took no action regarding Watson.

State Rep. Leon Howard of Richland County, one of the lawmakers who helps appoint the recreation commission members, had told News19 this week that he'd heard complaints about Watson from the public and members of the commission. But Watson's attorney, Paul Porter, said in a statement that Watson's reputation was "being unfairly tarnished by a small handful of board members for political, personal, and non-professional reasons."

Watson became the recreation commission executive director in 2018. She previously had worked in Virginia.