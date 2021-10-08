One dead, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Friday in Lancaster County that left one person dead and a deputy injured.
Officials with SLED say shots were exchanged between an armed man and a deputy from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were executing a search warrant at a residence connected to a missing persons investigation.
Both the individual and deputy were shot during the incident. The individual died at the scene and the deputy was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported.
SLED conducts officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident.
The shooting in Lancaster County was the 30th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
