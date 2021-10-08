One dead, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County

Both the individual and deputy were shot during the incident. The individual died at the scene and the deputy was taken to a local hospital.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Friday in Lancaster County that left one person dead and a deputy injured.

Officials with SLED say shots were exchanged between an armed man and a deputy from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were executing a search warrant at a residence connected to a missing persons investigation.

Both the individual and deputy were shot during the incident. The individual died at the scene and the deputy was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

SLED conducts officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident.