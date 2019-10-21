COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers are sitting in heavy traffic Monday morning after a collision with injuries on Interstate 77 North near exit 12 at Forest Drive and Strom Thurmond Boulevard.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported the crash around 7:30 a.m. Monday. The Highway Patrol reports the incident as a collision with injuries.

All northbound lanes were blocked as emergency crews and law enforcement responded to the crash. As of 9:47 a.m., only the right lane was closed and traffic was starting to flow slowly around the crash.

