New development coming to Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia

Langley Pointe will offer luxury apartments in a gated community with an outdoor kitchen and fire pit, a “bark park” and pet spa, and EV charging stations.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Redevelopment in West Columbia just got a shot in the arm with the sale of a near 38-acre property along Sunset Boulevard, according to NAI Columbia. The property will become Langley Pointe, a mixed-used development with housing and commercial components.

The $60 million project, located between Sunset Boulevard, Henbet Drive and Ephrata Drive, will feature a luxury multifamily gated community by way of joint venture between Flicking & Company and Novare Group.

Langley Pointe apartment homes will feature nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and other high-end finishes in addition to a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and fire pit, state-of-the-art fitness facility, a “bark park” and pet spa, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The $3.75 million deal is possible, in part, due to the use of the City of West Columbia’s Redevelopment Floating Zone District. The first apartment homes are expected to be available for occupancy by fall 2023.

Officials say the project is expected to spur major road improvements at the intersection of Henbet Drive and Sunset Boulevard, including a signalized intersection, road widening and a new turning lane.

“For decades the City of West Columbia has been working to make redevelopment across our city possible,” said West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles. “This project is the latest sign that development is continuing to boom in our city."