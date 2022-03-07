Police say the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Two people are dead, and four others, including three officers, were injured in a shooting incident in a neighborhood in Haltom City on Saturday night, police said.

There was a large police presence near the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive North as authorities searched for an armed suspect. Police had asked residents in the area of Glenview Drive and Denton Highway to stay indoors during the search.

Police said they were called to a home in the area at around 6:45 p.m. in regards to a shooting.

Police initially said there was one civilian dead and one other injured at the scene. In an update at 10 p.m., police said another victim was found dead at the home.

According to police, one of the deceased victims, a man, was found in the driveway, while the other, a woman, was found dead inside the home.

The person who called 911, an elderly neighbor, was shot at by the suspect. She was hospitalized and is expected to be okay after being struck in the leg, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the scene and that the suspect began firing at them. There was an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspected gunman.

Three officers were shot and transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

After searching the area, police said authorities eventually found the suspect, later identified as Edward Freyman, 28, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 3900 block of Golden Oaks Drive, less than a mile from the initial scene.

On Sunday, police released surveillance video from a nearby home of the officers being shot at by the suspect. The video shows three officers walking down the street before shots were fired.

Haltom City police have shared new video of the shooting yesterday.

One man killed in a driveway. A woman was killed inside a home.

3 officers shot but ALL expected to be ok.

Police say the shooter shot himself and died.

(@wfaa)https://t.co/IpC78omOsC pic.twitter.com/JW5MvDE71R — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) July 3, 2022

One of the officers stayed down while the other two ran for cover. More officers could then be seen entering the area.

The victims who died were identified as Amber Tsai, 32, and Collin Davis, 33. The relationship between the suspect and victims are unknown, but police said they knew each other.

The suspect was described as a white male with dark hair, a blue shirt, blue pants and a "battle belt." According to police, the suspect was armed with a rifle.

Police said Freyman was found with a "military-style rifle" and a handgun.

The officers who were injured were identified as Cpl. Zach Tabler and officers Tim Barton and Jose Avila.

Haltom City Police Chief Cody Phillips said on Sunday that numerous homes and vehicles were struck by bullets during the incident. There were no other injuries reported from nearby residents.

Phillips estimated hundreds of rounds were fired in total during the incident.