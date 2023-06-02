Accident causes large power outage in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Traffic is blocked on Garners Ferry Road and power is out in a large section of southeast Columbia after an 18-wheeler struck a power pole in the area, according to Columbia police.
The accident happened Monday afternoon near Wendy's at the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Leesburg Road. A video taken from the scene showed a power line sparking outside the Wendy's store. After a few minutes, there was a small explosion on the power line.
According to the Dominion Energy's outrage map, 2,238 customers are affected be the outage.
There is no word yet on when traffic will reopen or power will be restored.