Accident causes large power outage in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Traffic is blocked on Garners Ferry Road and power is out in a large section of southeast Columbia after an 18-wheeler struck a power pole in the area, according to Columbia police.

The accident happened Monday afternoon near Wendy's at the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Leesburg Road. A video taken from the scene showed a power line sparking outside the Wendy's store. After a few minutes, there was a small explosion on the power line.

According to the Dominion Energy's outrage map, 2,238 customers are affected be the outage.