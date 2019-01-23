COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina fisherman is breaking records after a very active day on the water last weekend.

Chip Michalove, the owner and operator of Outcast Sport Fishing, and his crew were experiencing a month-long dry spell thanks to cold snap this December.

The sharks didn't seem to be returning to their regular spots, so the captain decided to venture over to a new one — a move that certainly paid off.

After about 40 hours without a shark in sight they tagged their first shark, and then they just kept coming. Captain Chip said it was the "craziest thing I've ever seen" in photo posted to Facebook on January 19.

Exhaustion set in among the crew, but "30 minutes and three Advil later" they tagged a 15-foot 2,600-pound white shark, breaking what they call a record for the largest male white shark tagged in the Atlantic.

But that record-breaker wasn't the only story of the day. The crew also tagged Charli — a teenage shark measuring 12 and a half feet long, and weighing 1,500 pounds. Charli, who is covered in seal scratches, was named after a friend's 11-year-old daughter who was in a car accident that "shook up the Island pretty bad."

All in all, it was a slow day that ended with a bang: 7 sharks hooked; 4 tagged, ranging from 7 and a half to 15 feet long.

Chip says he "can't believe this places is so loaded," which makes us wonder where he's headed next!