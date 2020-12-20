Last-minute holiday shoppers search for deals at Columbiana Centre

More than 150 million people are expected to shop across the U.S. this Saturday alone ahead of the Christmas holiday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was back to business as usual for staff at Columbiana Centre Saturday as shoppers filled the mall ahead of the Christmas holiday.

"It’s been a very busy day for us. We’re excited to see all of the shoppers," General Manager Mackenzie Fontaine said. "They’re here safely, wearing masks, social distancing and of course we’ve got a safe environment here for them, so it’s really just great to see everyone return. A little bit more of a semblance of the holiday season for sure.”

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts more than 150 million people will shop this 'Super Saturday,' a slight increase from last year for the holiday marking the last Saturday before Christmas.

The increased traffic comes after a year where many shops were forced to operate at limited capacity due to the coronavirus and some patrons have been wary of returning.

"It’s still a little bit nerve wracking I think because I don’t want to get too close to people, but we also have to balance out the fact that we have to finish our Christmas shopping," Amanda Stiglbauer said.

Stiglbauer was at the mall with her family. A few shops away was Peggy Shelton.

"I'm sitting down enjoying looking at the different people coming and going," Shelton said. "Everybody with their masks; that's a good thing.”

Despite many changes this holiday, including a largely masked crowd, the tradition of family photos with Santa remained at Columbiana Centre.

“Since he was a child, it’s always been the same place. Right here," Chad Belter said, after he and his son Cullen took a photo with Santa.

Saint Nick wore a mask and kids couldn't sit on his lap, but their wishes were still made known.

"I told him that I want an ...action figure, a dirt bike, a four-wheeler... stuff like that," Cullen said.