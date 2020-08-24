Last week Columbia Parks and Rec to deliver meals

This is the final week the department will provide the free breakfast and lunches to kids 18 and under

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents, listen up.

This is the final week that the Columbia Parks and Recreation will be giving breakfast and lunch to kids under the age of 18.

Currently meals will be distributed Monday, August 24th through Friday August 28th from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with a local faith-based organization who is authorized through the USDA (US Department of Agriculture), providing well-balanced nutritious meals.

Parents can pick up a lunch meal for that day and also a breakfast meal they can eat the next morning.

The ten distribution sites will cover all City Council districts.

MEAL DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS

Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center- 2611 Grant Street

Colony/Northpoint (All Stars Baseball Field- 3920 Lester Drive

Greenview Park- 6700 David Street

MLK Park- 2300 Greene Street

Hampton Park- 1117 Brandon Avenue

Heathwood Park- 800 Abelia Road

Hyatt Park-950 Jackson Avenue

Lorick Park-1600 Lorick Avenue

Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Road

South Edisto Park- 1914 Wiley Street