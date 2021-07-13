Agencies offering lots of incentives to lure officers

Some law enforcement agencies are in need of over 50 plus officers as Midlands agencies struggle to hire officers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement agencies in the Midlands are struggling to find enough officers to fill positions.

Some agencies in the Midlands have begun to provide financial incentives as a way to encourage candidates to apply.

"Law enforcement is like we compete with each other," said Captain Kevin Blackmon, Lexington County Sheriffs Department. "Everybody has a need for good employees and everybody gets creative in ways to do it and that's one things the county sheriff and county council fought for."

Captain Blackmon is the Assistant Detention Center Commander for the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. He's been serving the county since 2004.

He said Lexington counties detention center is in need of correctional officers.

"The sheriffs put a big emphasis on correctional officers," Captain Blackmon said. "It’s an undervalued profession in South Carolina and the rest of the country."

Lexington County is offering a sign on bonus starting at $500, then officers will receive another $1,500 after two years of service.

There are a number of reasons for the increasing need of officers, says Captain Blackmon, such as rising tensions between the community and law enforcement, nationally—resulting in low application numbers.

According to the latest budget plan, Lexington County offers the highest pay in the Midlands, and the second highest in the Palmetto State. Officers could receive a pay between $39k and $41k a year.

In a report conducted by Forbes, Nationally, South Carolina ranks 47 out of 50 for the lowest paid officers. California was ranked the best paying state.

In Richland County, the City of Columbia is also in need of more officers.

Columbia Police Department Deputy Chief Melron Kelly works for the Columbia says they are offering thousands of dollars for sign-on bonuses.

"We’re competing for people just like other agencies do," Deputy Chief Kelly said. "It’s just something for us to offer that maybe another agency wouldn't."

The Columbia Police Department is offering up a $5,000 bonus to certified officers in South Carolina and $3,500 to out of state officers. The department is offering $1,500 to individuals who are not certified.

"We don’t just write you a $5,000 check once you come on," Deputy Chief Kelly said. "It’s over the course of two years. You’ll get a stipend as time progresses through, and it’s already included in the police budget."

Deputy Chief Kelly said Columbia Police are currently looking to fill 50 positions. To apply, CLICK HERE.