Law enforcement ramps up DUI enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend

State and local law enforcement agencies are taking part in two initiatives focused on preventing impaired driving.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ethan Rubenzer was eleven years old when his life was cut short.

His sister Grace says he was a kind and loving little boy.

“Ethan was the kindest, most selfless, most self aware and intelligent little boy,” Grace Rubenzer said. “He was involved in Boy Scouts. He was involved in our church. He was the kind of person who would buy a school lunch for a kid who didn't have money to buy one themselves. He was just such an incredible person.”

Rubenzer’s mom was taking him to school one day, when another driver hit their car.

“Someone who was driving impaired ran the red light going at a very fast speed, hitting their car seriously injuring my mom and killing my brother who was 11 years old at the time,” Grace Rubenzer said.

Law enforcement agencies work year-round to prevent tragedies like the Rubenzer family experienced.

As Labor Day weekend approaches, agencies like the SC Highway Patrol are stepping up DUI enforcement. This means cracking down on drivers using alcohol, and drugs of all kinds.

“We're always on the lookout for impaired drivers,” said William Bennett of the SC Highway Patrol. “We just see a lot of increase in the, unfortunately, the fatalities in this time period. I believe we made 124 DUI arrests last Labor Day period.”

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says six people were killed during last year's Labor Day weekend, in accidents involving impaired driving.

The SC Highway Patrol is part of the sober or slammer initiative, where agencies work together to prevent impaired driving. It began August 18 and will run through Labor day, September 4.

“The last thing that we want to do is state troopers or any law enforcement officers to go to someone's house, you know, three o'clock in the morning knock on their door and say sorry your loved one died”

State and local law enforcement agencies are also part of ‘saturation Saturday’ this Saturday. it's an annual event by Mothers Against Drunk Driving to ‘saturate' communities with facts, tips, patrols and checkpoints.

“We know there could be zero drunk driving fatalities, if people just separated their decision to drink or use other drugs and their decision to drive. It's just that simple. So whatever we can do to get people thinking about that”

Saturation Saturday aims to show the community that law enforcement is prioritizing dui prevention and enforcement.

“When they hear about a public safety checkpoint going on in their community. It spreads the word all around like ah, tonight I don't want to drink and drive. And then they don't know if it's going to happen the next night or the next weekend. So hopefully they just start making different decisions and never get behind the wheel impaired.”

For some family members of victims like Grace Rubenzer, seeing law enforcement focus on preventing impaired driving matters.