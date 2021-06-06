19-year-old victim in fatal party shooting in northeast Richland County identified

The man was shot at a party near Blythewood early Sunday morning.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's office has identified the man killed in a party shooting over the weekend.

Coroner Naida Rutherford said Monday that 19-year-old David Green of Columbia died in the shooting.

"We are working with the Richland County Sheriff's Department to fully investigate this matter," Rutherford said in a statement.

Richland County deputies say around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, they got a call of a shooting in progress at the 1000 block of Lawhorn Road. That a few miles away from the town of Blythewood.

When officers got there they found the victim dead. He had been shot in the upper body. Investigators have not released yet what they think led up to the shooting.

An incident report said a gun was found at the scene, but at present, it's not clear who had that gun.