Lawmakers approve $600 million to fast track I-26 widening project

The project will widen I-26 from four lanes to six lanes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers recently approved $600 million to fast-track the widening of I-26 and a 33-mile stretch of I-95 from four lanes to six lanes.

The I-26 project is expected to be complete in 2034 -- six years ahead of schedule. The I-95 portion will be done by 2030 -- two years sooner than planned.

"It just seemed like you know, having it done 15 years from now, just wasn't wasn't gonna accomplish the goals of what people want now," said Sen. Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg).

Congestion, delays, and accidents are all common experiences for those driving from Columbia to Charleston on I-26.

"It doesn’t make any sense to only have two lanes for that busy of a highway," said Alyson Davenport.

"It seems like more people are traveling these days. There is a greater need for more lanes," said Michelle Trenaman.

The funding is made up of $450 million from Covid-19 money and $130 million from the state budget. The widening will start at exit 195 at Jedburg road and extend all the way to exit 125 in Lexington County.

"I would drive down that highway a lot more if they expanded it," said Davenport.

"I think it is way past overdue," said Trenaman.

According to the state department of transportation, statewide traffic has risen 30% over the last decade, with more than 22 million cars traveling on I-26 between Columbia and Charleston every year.