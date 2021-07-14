Lawmakers react to SC State University firing its president

Majority Whip James Clyburn and Rep Gild Cobb-Hunter voiced concerns about the future of the school.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers are reacting to the last news of South Carolina State University firing their president, James E. Clark, on Tuesday.

"When I saw that headline, I was a bit surprise," said Majority Whip James E. Clyburn. "We only have on have public HBCU in this state. The state needs to make a bigger commitment to that school."

"Here we go again," expressed Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Orangeburg County - District 66. "The revolving door of presidents at South Carolina State University continues. I don't see how we can continue going down the path of changing presidents every six or seven years when a new board of trustees comes in and decides to make a change."

SC State Boards of Trustees made their decision during a special called meeting, saying they fired Clark for a cause under the terms in his contract. In an audio comment provided by Majority Whip Clyburn's team, he says he's going to support the institution in these times.

"I understand the vote was 10 to 3," said Clyburn. "That's a pretty significant vote. It seems to me that people feel there is time for a new leader."

An open letter from Acting SC State President Alexander Conyers. Read the letter here: https://t.co/91Z4fmzV9k pic.twitter.com/jlNUeA1I1m — SC State University (@SCSTATE1896) July 14, 2021

The board appointed Col. Alexander Conyers as the acting president until further notice. Clark came under scrutiny in March when the school's faculty senate gave him a vote of 'no confidence' and called for new leadership. Low enrollment numbers and the plan to return to campus during the pandemic were a few of the issues outlined.

Representative Cobb-Hunter says Clark's termination is disappointing. She says she hopes school leadership has a plan moving forward.