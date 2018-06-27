Columbia, SC (WLTX) - State lawmakers have finally passed bills that address the abandonment of construction of two nuclear reactors at the VC Summer Nuclear Plant in Jenkinsville, including a bill that will lowers the rates of SCE&G customers.

On Wednesday morning, a conference committee met to discuss the two bills before them, S. 954 and H. 4375. The committee was made up of Senators Nikki Setlzer, Shane Massey and Luke Rankin, as well as Representatives Peter McCoy, Todd Rutherford and Kirkman Finlay.

S.954 was a joint resolution by the senate that requires the Public Service Commission to wait until December 21, 2018 before any decision is made on what's to come with the abandonment of construction at VC Summer by SCANA.

H. 4375 repeals the Base Load Review Act, which is the law that allows utility companies to raise rates during a big project. It also defines the words "imprudent" and "prudent", something the PSC has dealt with throughout the rate increases requested by SCE&G.

The bill will also create an experimental nuclear rate of 3.19 percent. Originally, Representatives wanted to get rid of the entire 18 percent nuclear rate, but they agreed to remove 15 percent.

However, Governor Henry McMaster has said in the past that he will veto any bill that doesn't cut the full 18 percent out of customer bills.

"We set this up in such a way that we are confident that our rate is going to hold up," says Senator Shane Massey, R-Edgefield. "We looked a lot at the constitutional opinions dealing with rate making, we looked at the financial analysis. We think that we are on solid ground."

The bill also gave subpoena power to the Office of Regulator Staff (ORS). Originally the ORS was not able to see confidential documents from SCANA.

"We started in August having committee meetings, taking testimony, talking to witnesses, learning more about the information and confidential documents that have been hidden and contained within the utilities that they did not want to be made public," says Representative Peter McCoy, R-Charleston. "So the goal for both bodies is to provide quick relief to rate payers."

There was some push back about the experimental rate from Senator Brad Hutto, who said there was a gamble with the Dominion Energy/SCANA merger. Dominion Energy has said that they will pull out of the deal if rates are cut.

However, both the Senate and House passed the bills, which will now head to the Governor's desk. If signed, they will go into effect immediately. The experimental rate reduction will last until December 21st, then the PSC is expected to create a new permanent rate moving forward.

© 2018 WLTX