Lawsuit against local brewery lists noise complaints in West Columbia

Residents around Savage Craft Ale Works in West Columbia say the development is causing them headaches with uncontrolled levels of noise.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A recent lawsuit is bringing attention to noise complaints in a stretch of neighborhoods in West Columbia, where residents say loud music is disrupting their home lives.

Sara Jones has lived in her West Columbia home for the past 12 years. She says in the last two years, Savage Craft Ale Works has set up shop down the road, causing concerns.

"When it disrupts my life and causes me a lot of stress I don't like them," Jones said.

You can see part of the live music stage from her back yard. She says the music isn't always a concern, and for the most part it's music she's a fan of. However, she explains, on occasion, the music will get too loud and even cause her windows to shake.

"They continue to have loud music, you can't sit on the back deck and communicate with company that you have, you have to leave the back porch." She says that it's "a real headache for me. You can't enjoy your home because the music is so loud, you can't hear the television, you have to cut the T.V. up so loud."

It's an issue that has other residents concerned too. A recent lawsuit from two neighbors in West Columbia explain the issues they've faced with the establishment.

It says in part, "Defendant's allowance of live music performances on its ground produces loud noises at travel more than 50 feet and are easily audible at and upon Plaintiff's residence including inside of Plaintiff's residence in such a manner as to annoy disturb and harass Plaintiffs."

The lawsuit has city leaders paying attention. District Eight Councilman David Moye is worried about the future of development in the city if there isn't agreement between residents and businesses within the entertainment district. He points out development is on the way for other parts of Center Street.

"The city electric building right here at 500 Center Street is a great example of a place that might be a really good opportunity for an entertainment venue. As you can see there's new houses behind me, that are right outside the entertainment district. They're not zoned as single family residential. I think the people that are in those houses have a valuable place in the dialogue with how this would be set up if this were set up as an entertainment venue."

In a special called council meeting on June 19th, the council voted in favor of a new sound ordinance that requires permits for establishments that want to utilize loud sound devices within the district. It would also allow the business to have live music as loud as 85 decibels. Something he voted in favor of, but says the way it's written cuts out public opinion.

"I voted for the sound ordinance because it addresses some things that everybody has been worried about. But, the sound ordinance has not public hearings or very minimal communication with the people who set up live music permits."