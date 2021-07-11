Lee County man dies in accident on Sunday morning, SCHP investigating

Authorities said the victim wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a 33-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle accident that happened early Sunday morning in Lee County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Green Lane and Teal Road.

Based on their investigation so far, investigators believe the driver, identified by the coroner's office as 33-year-old Joshua Devon Hoyer of Lee County, was heading west on Green Lane when the 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.

According to Trooper Lee, Hoyer was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. The coroner's office listed his cause of death as blunt force trauma.

At this point, the overarching cause of the crash is still under investigation by the SCHP.