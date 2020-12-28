Missing South Carolina man with Columbia connection last seen nearly two weeks ago

Deputies say Bradley still has not returned nor has he been heard from, and his cellphone has gone out of service or at least out of the service area.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Lee County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Deputies say Roosevelt Bradley traveled from Columbia to Lee County on December 14th and was taken to a family member's home in Bishopville. At some point that afternoon, deputies say Bradley checked into a room at the Red Roof Inn on Sumter Hwy. in Bishopville.

Bradley checked out of the room and left the property on December 15th, according to motel staff. It is not known if he was with anyone, but his family in Bishopville expected him to return to the town that evening.

As of December 27, deputies say Bradley still has not returned nor has he been heard from, and his cellphone has gone out of service or at least out of the service area.