LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says one of his deputies has died of the coronavirus.

Simon announced Monday that Staff Sgt. Mikkos Leonardo Newman had passed away at the age of 38.

"It is with great sorrow and sadness we inform you the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has lost one of our own," the sheriff said. "Mikkos fought a battle with Covid-19 and lost. He was a faithful servant to Lee County, a father, friend, brother, and son and a valued member of the Sheriff’s Office. Far too young to be gone. We ask for understanding and wish to remember him as he would have wanted it. Mikkos was larger than life, full of laughter and kind to everyone. He is survived by his Mother, Father, brother, and children. Gone to be with the Father - Until we meet again young man."

Sgt. Newman was 38 years old and had been with the force since Feb of 2012 a total of 8 years According to sheriff Simon he had no underlying health issues.