Lee County mother still searching for answers two years after her daughter was killed

Shakimbra Reames was shot and killed on Dec. 3, 2020, in Lee County. Two years later, her mother is still not sure what happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — A Lee County woman is still searching for answers two years after her daughter was killed.

"There’s not a day that goes by I don’t think of my baby," Lashawn Reames said. "I just wanna call her and talk to her, I wanna hug her."

On Dec. 3, 2020, Lee County investigators said Shakimbra Reames was killed. Her mother, Lashawn, is still waiting for justice.

"She had a fond love for people. She loved her family, she loved her kids," Lashawn said. "She would look out for anybody, she loved to do hair, she was funny and she was just all around a people’s person."

Lashawn said the 23-year-old was leaving a friend’s house. While she was sitting at the intersection of Sandy Grove Church Road and Cypress Road, her car was shot and Shakimbra was hit by a bullet.

"That’s when I lost my baby," Lashawn said. "Some days I wake up and I don’t even feel like getting up."

Reames said still doesn’t know what happened.

"It makes you feel like is there ever gonna be any justice?" she said. "Whoever took her life, they’re still out there."

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said the investigation is still ongoing with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. In the meantime, Reames is trying to keep her daughter’s legacy alive.

"I’m gonna keep my baby’s name going. 'Cuz she is somebody," Lashawn said. "She’s somebody’s daughter, she’s somebody’s mother, she’s somebody’s aunt, she’s somebody’s niece. And it’s not fair."

If you have information about the incident, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.