Lee County, SC (WLT) – Lee County is prepared for Hurricane Florence. On Wednesday, emergency management crews set up a shelter for people who could be evacuating from the coast, as well as throughout the county.

Lee Central High School opened its doors at 6pm with the help of the Red Cross, as a shelter.

Lee County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director, Mike Bendenbaugh, says they have been waning people about what to bring if coming to the shelter.

“Come to the shelter prepared to bring everything that you would need,” says Bendenbaugh. “Your bedding, your medicine, food and diapers for the little ones. You have to make yourself self-sufficient when you come to the shelter. The shelter is not going to give you much, because it's an emergency shelter. They are giving you a place to stay out of the weather or a more stable fit when you're traveling through the area.”

I-20 near Bishopville in Lee County was packed throughout the day, as families continue to evacuate from the coastal areas of North Carolina and South Carolina.

Hurricane Florence is expected to bring with it as much as 10 inches of rain to the Lee County area.

© 2018 WLTX