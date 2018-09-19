Lee County, SC (WLTX) - Lee County is preparing for flooding that may be coming to the area from the water flowing down rivers in North Carolina.

Storm Florence left its impact on the Carolinas over the weekend and now all the heavy rain that filled rivers in North Carolina is heading its way to the Palmetto State.

Mike Bedenbaugh, the Lee County Emergency Manager and fire chief, says their keeping an eye on the river levels.

"For the last two days after Florence has left the area, we've been watching the water come down from Chesterfield County through the Lynches River passing up to us," said Bedenbaugh.

The fire chief says the river crested over the bridge on Kelleybridge Road on Tuesday. He says on US Highway 15, the water was up to 18.2 feet but has started to fall down.

Bedenbaugh says they're looking at a portion of Highway 401 that crosses over the Lynches River. He says the impacts from Florence could be seen as early as Thursday or Friday.

"In the meantime, we've gone down to Lynchburg now, talking to the people of the residence and all in that area of possibly having to evacuate. We've got 25 homes that we're going to talk to today," explained Bedenbaugh.

At this time, there is no mandatory evacuation. Some people that live around the river, like Shakeem Hickman, are choosing to stay around the area.

"We don't have that problem up here. We've never had it in the past. Never had to worry about anything but I mean there's always a chance," said Hickman.

Henry Hearon has lived around the area for about ten years. He's choosing to stay in the meantime until something happens. He believes he's up on a hill high enough to not worry about flooding.

"All the water is going to be going (the opposite way). It's elevated... I will leave if it gets high enough. I will leave," explained Hearon.

Bedenbaugh says they have different fire station vehicles set up around the area to help people if it's needed.

He says if there is a mandatory evacuation, people should take it seriously and leave when they're asked to.

"We're talking about life is the main thing. You don't want to be stranded their and jeopardize themselves or jeopardize a first responder that's coming in to get to you due to you not wanting to leave at a timely notice," said Bedenbaugh.

Right now Bedenbaugh is asking people to stay out of the water because of the strong current and the unknowns of what could be in the water.

