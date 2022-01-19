Lee County Schools move to virtual due to COVID, wintry weather

The district says January 20, 2022 and Friday, January 21, 2022 as e-learning days for students and teachers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lee County School system is moving to virtual learning because of a spike in COVID cases and the impending winter weather forecast for the area.

The district says January 20, 2022 and Friday, January 21, 2022 as e-learning days for students and teachers.

The district says it's been dealing with staff shortages because of the rise in COVID cases and the positivity rate in schools. Statewide, South Carolina has seen records in COVID cases, several times greater than what's been seen in previous surges.

On Friday, a winter storm is forecast to impact the weather for most of the Midlands and the state of South Carolina. While the forecast could change, Lee County is under a risk for ice and a little snow Friday into Saturday morning.