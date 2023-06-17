Anyone with information is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Local authorities with the assistance of at least one state agency are searching for a missing man in Lee County who went missing from a local park on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Daniel Simon, his investigators were called out to Mary McCleod Bethune Park northwest of Mayesville along Mary McCleod Bethune Road around 4 p.m. The sheriff said family members had already begun searching for 23-year-old Micah Cato when they arrived.

Simon said that Cato had been in the park when he suddenly went into the wood line and hasn't been seen by his family since that time. They told the sheriff he hasn't done anything like this before.

A member speaking with News19 said that Cato is between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown eyes.

Sheriff Simon said he was also told by family members that Cato has epilepsy and they're concerned for his well-being. Since being called out, the sheriff said his team has brought out tracking K-9s but said they were unable to find the man's scent.

The sheriff said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is also assisting with a helicopter with thermal imaging equipment.