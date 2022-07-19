Veteran? Do you have diabetes? A Leesville dog breeder is offering free puppies

There are 4 puppies available right now at 11 weeks old.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Who doesn't love puppies? What about free puppies and for a good cause? Sweet yellow and black labs.

These 11-week-old puppies in Leesville are Allen Fallaw's newest service project.

"We want to donate these puppies to special needs people, either veterans with emotional difficulties, for diabetic alert dogs," Allen Fallaw, dog breeder said.

Fallaw is a long time dog breeder. These seven puppies came into his care after his friend Troy had a stroke a few weeks ago.

The idea to donate them came from Fallaw's experience with his daughter's diabetic alert dog.

"Just us as parents, knowing that if my child is out doing something and she's not paying attention herself to herself, to her blood sugar levels that this dog will let her know, and the comfort of knowing that as a parent is wonderful," Fallaw said.

Fallaw explains he wants other parents and families to have this same feeling.

These small furry friends have all their shots and basic training, but not personalized training.

Fallaw tells News 19 he'll be asking for either a letter from the doctor or from the military to prove there's a need for the puppy.

"If we can establish a relationship with those people, and we might even get orders for service members or diabetic alert dogs or something like that, then we can start working on the dog for that purpose," Fallaw said.

It's a puppy passion project.