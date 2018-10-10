Batesburg-Leesville (WLTX)--A 24-year-old man has been sentenced for a series of crimes committed during crime spree in Lexington County that began in September 2016 and ended in January 2018.

Norman Benjamin Walker, of Leesville, was sentenced in Lexington County to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to the following crimes: strong armed robbery, burglary second degree - violent. assault and battery first degree, two counts of grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal conspiracy, and failure to stop for a blue light.

On January 16, officers with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department arrested Walker while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle. Walker engaged officers in a car chase, intentionally striking the pursuing police cruiser. Walker was apprehended by a K-9 deputy after an attempt to flee on foot.

Detectives tied Walker to numerous property crimes across the county, including the theft of personal items, thousands of dollars of property including guns and four-wheelers, and several vehicles stolen in separate incidents.

Walker has been booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

© 2018 WLTX