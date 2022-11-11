Legacy of Lexington honors those who served with ceremony on Veterans Day

The sole mission of the event was to honor those who served their nation.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Dozens of Lexington County residents gathered for a Veterans Day ceremony at the Legacy of Lexington, an assisted living facility off of Old Chapin Road.

"Today's just another day to me, but I appreciate them putting this on and thanking us," Hugh McIntosh, Vietnam veteran said.

McIntosh spent 21 years in the Air Force at ten different bases across the world.

There was praying, singing and waving of the American flag.

Other residents of Legacy of Lexington attending shared stories of their family members who served, like Juanita Charlton.

She told me of her brother, Lawrence Culbertson, was just out of high school when he volunteered to serve in the Vietnam War as an airman in the Air Force.

"I will never forget, in the other bedroom, my little brother, knowing that he might not come home," Charlton said.

She tells News 19 that he, like other Vietnam War veterans didn't get the recognition and proper accolades they deserved when coming home.

"I don't think that he got all the accolades, nor do I think any of them in there," Charlton said. "I remember making up stories so that my mother and my family didn't know what danger he was in. He talked about hiding in the grass when the bad guys came."