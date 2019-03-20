COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate has filed a resolution that would let Governor Henry McMaster sell state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

Senate President Harvey Peeler introduced the measure Wednesday.

The bill allows the governor to begin seeking competitive bids for the power company. The Department of Administration would then evaluate those bids, and the governor would then sell the utility to the bidder "whose bid best protects the interests of Santee Cooper."

McMaster, who's long been a critic of Santee Cooper (at one point calling it a 'rogue agency') and has called for it to be sold off, hailed the move.

“By introducing this legislation, President Peeler is showing clear and decisive leadership in response to a thoughtful, deliberate, and ongoing process to determine the value of Santee Cooper and the best way to protect South Carolina’s ratepayers and taxpayers," McMaster said in a statement.

"We’ve known all along that the one thing we can’t afford is inaction. This bold and necessary step moves us closer to the resolution of one of the state’s most pressing and impactful issues.”

If Peeler's resolution passes, it's unclear how long it may take to sell the utility, and what the impact it will have for current customers and the electric cooperatives.

Santee Cooper was founded in 1934 as part of a New Deal program during the Great Depression. It directly serves customers in several Lowcountry and Pee Dee counties, and also sells power to some of the electric cooperatives throughout the state. It was responsible for creating both Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, and the dams that generate electricity there.

But the utility's come under increased scrutiny since the failed project to build two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County. Santee Cooper and SCANA were partners in the project, but abandoned the reactors in the summer of 2017.

The companies said they had to step away after one of the contractors hired to build the plant went bankrupt.

But lawmakers and customers were outraged, since billions had been spent on the project, with much of that cost already passed on to consumers. With no return on the investment, ratepayers had spent money on a project that would never actually produce any energy.

The fiasco ultimately led to the retirement of the leaders of both SCANA and Santee Cooper. SCANA, facing multiple lawsuits, the threats of punishment from lawmakers, and a fear of bankruptcy, ultimately agreed to a merger with Virginia-based utility Dominion Energy last year. That also meant the part of SCANA that most South Carolinians were familiar with, SCE&G, also came under Dominion control.

As part of the merger, ratepayers did receive a small rate reduction for the next few years.