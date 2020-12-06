COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Chief Skip Holbrook will hold a news conference to announce more arrests following a protest nearly two weeks ago in Columbia.

The remarks are set to begin at 1 p.m. The agency said the arrests are in connection with a string of burglaries.

Lott and Holbrook did not give additional details.

The two have announced multiple arrest since the protest that took place on Saturday, May 30 in downtown Columbia. The protest began peacefully, but there were pockets of violence, leading to a confrontation near Columbia Police Headquarters between a small group of the protesters and law enforcement.

Several protesters and officers were injured. There was also vandalism, including several storefronts in Columbia's Vista and the burning of two Columbia police cars.

Dozens of arrests were made the day of the protest and a few on the day after. Since then, a handful of other arrests have been made of what Lott describes as "agitators" who he felt increased the danger of the situation.

At least one lawsuit has been against law enforcement by a protester, who claims he was hit by rubber bullets during the protest even though he was peaceful.

Since then, the protests in Columbia have been peaceful and there has been no violence.