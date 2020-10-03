MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing woman who they say has early onset dementia.

Leslie Cara Alcorn, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. at her home on Santee River Road outside of Myrtle Beach.

Alcorn is 5’4” and 110 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red Christmas pajama pants with a reindeer pattern on them, and a beige/cream-colored sweater.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her location is asked to call 843-248-1520.