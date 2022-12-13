Calhoun County paramedics program making a difference

The EMS director says there's been an 80% reduction of patients having to call 9-1-1 and be readmitted to a hospital.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County EMS received DHEC accreditation in August for its community paramedics program.

The program allows people to be treated by trained paramedics at home rather than go to emergency rooms which can be far away in rural communities and expensive.

Director Crystal Youmans says within months, the program is already making a difference.

“Since then, we’ve seen eight patients. Several of those patients we’ve seen a huge reduction in them having to call 911 and be transported to the hospital because we’re able to prevent some of their illnesses from the point where they have to go and see an emergency physician," said Youmans.

She says there's been an 80% reduction of these patients having to call 9-1-1 and get readmitted to a hospital. This, in turn, has helped provide relief to hospitals who have seen an overwhelming demand.

“We’re almost fully staffed and we pretty much have been that way but with only having three ambulances in our community we have to kind of utilize our services the best that we can," said Youmans.

Paramedics make home visits about two to three times a week. They check in with patients who may need help with medications, are prone to falling, or may have mental health needs and conduct home safety checks.

The goal is to prevent an emergency before it strikes.

“I think that we can continue to bring on more community paramedics. There’s been both great feedback from patients, their families, as well as the paramedics that’s providing this care, there’s a great deal of satisfaction from everybody involved," said medical director Jared Stone.