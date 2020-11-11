Letters to Santa: How to make sure Santa answers your child's letter

The post office recommends sending your letters by December 7. Santa’s helpers in Anchorage, AK, will take care of the rest.

NORTH POLE, Alaska — Does your family eagerly await the arrival of Santa Claus every holiday season? Do your children still make out wish lists of gifts that they would like to see under the tree?

If your kids still believe in Santa Claus, the U.S. Postal Service has step-by-step instructions on how your child can get a personalized letter from the big guy -- complete with a postmark from the North Pole.

It's really easy:

Have your child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Later, when alone, open the envelope and write a personalized response.

Insert the response letter into an envelope and address it to the child.

Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope.

Ensure the envelope is affixed with a First-Class Mail stamp. The North Pole loves the Christmas ones.

Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope — preferably a Priority Mail Flat Rate Envelope — with appropriate postage, and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Drive

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

Santa’s helpers in Anchorage, AK, will take care of the rest!

The post office recommends sending your letters by December 7 so that they can be received by the Anchorage, AK, Postmaster no later than December 14.

