DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Darlington County deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Officers say Levi Henry, 11, walked away from his home on Thorngate Circle between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Henry was last seen wearing a white shirt, red shorts, black flip flops and carrying a black backpack. Levi may have carried clothes with him and have changed. He is 5ft 5 in tall and 183lbs with a scar on each knee.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398-4920, 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.