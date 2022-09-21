Lexington-Richland 5 publishes Phase II of its financial audit

Part 2 of a 3-part audit was released publicly, and reveals more spending issues within the Lexington Richland 5 School District.

Example video title will go here for this video

Board chairwoman Jan Hammond says the financial audit reveals more misspending and a lack of oversight by former boards on construction projects.

Phase II of the audit explores all spending from 2016 until 2020. The main portion of the audit shows overspending on the construction of Piney Woods Elementary.

The school was built during 2019 - 2021 utilizing 8% bond money. The project costs exceeded the $30 million dollars the district borrowed which caused the public to question what happened to their tax dollars.

That's something Board Chair Jan Hammond hopes never happens again.

"The period of this audit was not during [Superintendent] Dr. Ross's time in office. I have served on the board for 16 years, and have been asking for this audit to happen for a long time. I'm proud of this board for trying to be as transparent as we can and giving taxpayers the truth," Hammond said.

There is also a section in the audit regarding ethics violations and complaints.

Several former board members were mentioned throughout the audit, but have been cleared of any ethics violations.

Now that this part of the audit is published Hammond says the board will turn their findings over to the state Attorney General's office and all other legal authorities that should be involved.

Hammond says the district is having their lawyer review work with former vendors and contractors to see if there is any overpaid money they can get back.

"If we could show any place that we were overcharged... by a vendor, hopefully, they could make that right," Hammond said.