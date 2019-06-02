Chapin, SC (WLTX) -- Local middle school chefs showed they have what it takes to be in the "Chopped" kitchen.

You may know the "Chopped" series from the Food Network, and Lexington-Richland School District 5 hosted their own version Tuesday afternoon at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies.

Students in 6th through 8th grades from Chapin Intermediate, Chapin Middle, CrossRoads Intermediate, Dutch Fork Middle and Irmo Middle competed. Each team was paired with a Café Manager as the team advisor, who served as a mentor for the student teams, and one student from the Culinary Arts Program at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies.

All teams went head to head to see who could transform three mystery ingredients into a healthy and delicious dish in 45 minutes, just like the pro's do in "Chopped".

The mystery ingredients, all from South Carolina, were blueberries from Black Pearl Farms, collard greens from WP Rawls and rotisserie chicken raised at the House of Raeford.

Teams created dishes that included fruit salads, pasta salads, wraps and quesadillas. The team from Irmo Middle even created a blueberry beverage with a strawberry garnish.

In the end, Chapin Middle was crowned District 5's Chopped Champions after they wowed the judges with their chicken pasta, collard greens and caramelized pears with a drizzle of blueberry puree.

