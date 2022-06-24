Lex-Rich Five family petitions for buddy benches at Leaphart Elementary

At last check, the community has raised $423 so far through the family's GoFundMe page.

IRMO, S.C. — An Irmo family is on a mission. They want to bring a buddy bench to Leaphart Elementary School.

"I was a former teacher for about ten or eleven years and I've always heard of the buddy bench," said Alyssa Cole, Leaphart Elementary School parent.

The concept is if someone is sitting at the bench, it's a signal to other students and teachers to invite that student to play.

Alyssa's son Logan has been at Leaphart for the last seven years and says he's felt left out socially.

"They're playing, he didn't want to interrupt them or get rejected and say 'No, we don't want to play,' so he would just play by himself and it got to where he just hated recess because no one wanted to play with him and that's devastating as a parent," Cole said.

This bench would offer a solution. It costs about $800 and another $200 to be installed.

Alyssa and her husband's goal is to raise enough money with the help of the community through their go fund me page to buy two benches and buddy bench books for each classroom before the beginning of the next school year.

"It's been good but it's been hard to get the word out," Cole said.

At last check, they've raised $423 and they're hoping that number continues to grow over the summer. Click here to see the family's GoFundMe page to donate.

"It hits home for us," Cole said.