Lexington County approves beer and wine distribution center to set up in West Columbia

LEXINGTON, S.C. — In a meeting on Tuesday, Lexington County Council approved an 85-acre beer and wine distribution facility to come to the county.

Council chair Beth Carrigg says she is thrilled to have this facility coming to her county.

“We are welcoming Southern Glazer's with open arms and we’re really excited to have them here," Carrigg said.

The company Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, LLC currently has a facility in Richland County with more than 500 workers.

However, as the company has expanded, they have outgrown its Richland County facility.

Now, County Councilman Scotty Whetstone says the company is moving into Lexington to provide a new community with opportunities.

"Bringing a group like Southern Glazer's into our Saxe Gotha Industrial Park is a big win for us," Whetstone said. "It’s also pulling companies out of Richland County into Lexington County which is always a positive in our county. We look at it as this is where everybody wants to be and we want to tell the businesses to come on down, we’re ready for you.”

The facility will not be a space that makes the beer and wine, but will simply be a place where the drinks are shipped from.

Economic development leaders in Lexington also believe this facility could provide some additional jobs as well but don’t know how many right now.

Whetstone says he and his fellow councilmembers hope that the facility keeps the ball rolling in terms of economic development.

“I think this is a continuous motion, we have other things in the process right now and we’re steadily reaching out and talking to other companies about getting them into our area and we’re going to continue on,” Whetstone stated.

With the county’s proximity to I-77, they are hoping these industries are enticed to keep coming in.