A looking at Lexington businesses a year after the pandemic started

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Businesses in the Town of Lexington are reflecting on how everyone has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic one year later.

Around this time last year, many of the businesses here and across the state were forced to close their doors or think of new ways to make a profit and serve the community.

Kelly Clinger, one of the owners at Old Mill Brewpub, knows the challenges Lexington businesses faced when the pandemic started.

"With COVID, of course it's been rough. It started with takeout, then we were able to open up our outside dining," said Clinger.

For the Old Mill Brewpub, they've done well with their takeout service and outdoor dining.

This isn't the first time the brewpub faced challenges out of their control. Back in October of 2015, they were hit by the Thousand Year Flood. After the support from the community then, they were able to get back up and running. The pandemic has provided a different set of challenges.

"It's definitely been different. It has lasted much longer," explained Clinger. "It seems to us that the community is ready. Like everyone is ready to come out. A lot of people are just ready to start back to normal."

Once the Old Mill Pond Dam is rebuilt, they plan on adding more outdoor dining space.

While restrictions are changing, the brewpub says their employees are continuing to wear a mask to make guests feel comfortable.

"We feel blessed. We've had so much support from the community," explained Clinger. "We just appreciate the community standing by us and supporting us and stuff. It means a lot and that is what kept us going."

Some new businesses are heading to the town, including a new biergarten.