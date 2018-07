The Chick-Fil-A in Lexington is closed until July 5.

The location at 5560 Sunset Boulevard will be closed to allow the crew to get ready to begin construction on their new restaurant.

The closure will allow the construction team to establish barriers so that they can reopen the drive-thru on Friday, July 6 at 6:00 a.m.

The dining room will remain closed for the duration of the project but the drive-thru will be open daily after July 5.

