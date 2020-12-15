Local organizations team up to collect winter gear for Lexington County kids

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Kids in need in Lexington County will be receiving new coats cold weather gear, thanks to Coats for Kids.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department, in partnership with Turner Memorial AME Church, is accepting new coats, winter caps, scarves, gloves and ear muffs. The items will be given to children in need in Lexington County this winter season.
Donations will be accepted December 15-19. Items collected at the following locations will be delivered to Turner Memorial AME Church in West Columbia.
- LCSD Headquarters (521 Gibson Road, Lexington)
- Tri-City Leisure Center (485 Brooks Avenue, West Columbia)
- Seven Oaks Park (200 Leisure Lane, Columbia)
- Crooked Creek Park (1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin)
- Mann Tool & Supply (802 Chris Drive, West Columbia)
- Pineview Ruritan Club (2906 Pella Avenue, West Columbia)