Lexington Community Garden feeds thousands in need across the Midlands, gearing up for holidays

The 6.5 acres is home to tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce and corn. Right now, they're growing collards and strawberries.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — For three years now, a group of Lexington residents focused on giving back have come together to feed those in need through a community garden. Their fall crops will feed families this holiday season.

Over six acres worth of land is all purposed for good.

Azmi Jebali, a local restauranteur, uses only about 20% of this land to grow his produce for his business, the Mediterranean Café. The rest goes to those in need.

Right now Jebali and the Taylor family are helping maintain fall crops - 500 collard plants and 1500 strawberry plants.

"Sometimes we have a lot of produce. Our harvest is huge sometimes. We deliver thousands of thousands of pounds to the organizations," Jebali said.

Jebali tells News 19 he gives back because it's what his family taught him, and because when he was in hard times, Lexington locals came to his rescue.

"I received some help from the community. In my business, there's a lot of support and whenever we have a chance we will give back," Jebali said.

That's where the Mill family comes in. Scotty and Susan Mill joined together with Jebali to purchase the land and start a non-profit to feed the hungry, called Hunger No More of the Midlands - Lexington Community Garden.

The food feeds everyone in need. That includes people dealing with substance abuse, people who can't pay all the bills, schools and churches.

"I also think you feel just connected. I think God wants us to be connected and community is important. And that original grant that we received, it was about connected communities and we're stronger when we're together. And being out here and working in the garden side by side with people, you get to know people and it gets you out of yourself," said Susan Mill, treasurer for Hunger No More of the Midlands.