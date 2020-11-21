Lexington Coroner identifies man in fatal collision on Augusta Road

According to the Coroner's Office, the collision occurred in the 2900 block of Augusta Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. on November 20, 2020.

Cody Dean Laux, 26, of West Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained. According to the release, Laux was traveling eastbound on Augusta Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, and no other injuries were reported.